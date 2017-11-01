McKissic rushed for six yards on four carries and added a six-yard catch in Sunday's 41-38 win over Houston.

The first-year back bursted onto the scene in Week 4 with 65 total yards and two touchdowns. He has totaled just 81 yards in the three games since, decreasing in production each week. McKissic has had five touches in each of his four games and was on the field for just under a quarter of Seattle's offensive snaps on Sunday. He has some burst, but maybe not enough opportunity for consistent production.