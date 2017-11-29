Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 46 yards in usual role vs. 49ers
McKissic had eight touches for 46 yards in a win at the 49ers on Sunday.
McKissic had seven targets (catching four for 24 yards), which is a bit more than expected. The Seahawks are content to use him in a passing-catch role, though he also has the highest rushing average among the team's running backs at 4.5 YPC. Still, 50 yards seems like his upside, and he hasn't found the end zone since his first game when he scored twice.
More News
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 53 yards•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Compiles 46 total yards in win•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Tallies 26 yards•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 12 yards•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Shares backfield touches in win at NYG•
-
Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Finds pay dirt twice Sunday night•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...