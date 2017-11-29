McKissic had eight touches for 46 yards in a win at the 49ers on Sunday.

McKissic had seven targets (catching four for 24 yards), which is a bit more than expected. The Seahawks are content to use him in a passing-catch role, though he also has the highest rushing average among the team's running backs at 4.5 YPC. Still, 50 yards seems like his upside, and he hasn't found the end zone since his first game when he scored twice.