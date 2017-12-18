Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Totals 58 yards in loss
McKissic rushed six times for 20 yards and caught three of four pass attempts for 38 yards in Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Rams.
McKissic saw just two targets and no carries in the first half, but the Seahawks turned to their pass-catching specialist to try closing the 34-0 gap in the second. The nine touches were the most the 24-year-old has seen since Week 11, and it was his highest yardage output since his season debut in Week 4. With a repeat of the same game situation highly unlikely in Week 16 at Dallas, McKissic remains a low-end fantasy option.
