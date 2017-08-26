Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Versatility could lead to bigger role
McKissic had nine touches for 67 yards and three returns for 51 yards Friday against the Chiefs in Week 3 of preseason.
McKissic is a versatile player whom the Seahawks can use as a receiver split wide or as a running back. His roster spot looks assured as he continues to return kickoffs and punts in place of Tyler Lockett, and C.J. Prosise's injury issues could give him a bigger opportunity. If the injury-prone Prosise misses time, the Seahawks could turn to McKissic for the third-down role.
