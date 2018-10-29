Seahawks' J.D. McKissic: Won't practice this week
Coach Pete Carroll said on Monday that McKissic (foot) won't return to practice this week, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
After getting off to a slow start on the ground this season, the Seahawks have boasted a 100-yard rusher in four of the last five game. Chris Carson has three of them, while Mike Davis has the other. At the same time, 2018 first-round pick Rashaad Penny has received no touches on two occasions. Thus, there's no hurry to rush the return of McKissic, who is eligible to be activated from IR as early as Week 10 against the Rams.
