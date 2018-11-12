McKissic (foot) will not resume practicing Week 11, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

McKissic was initially expected to begin practicing Week 11, but will instead remain sidelined as he continues to recover from a broken foot. He's already spent the required eight weeks on injured reserve, and would be eligible to return to Seattle's 53-man roster whenever the team deems him healthy. McKissic will work to get healthy in time for the Seahawks' tilt against the Panthers in Week 12.

More News
Our Latest Stories