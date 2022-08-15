The Eagles traded Arcega-Whiteside to Seattle on Monday for defensive back Ugo Amadi, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
It's not a great sign for Arcega-Whiteside's NFL career that he was traded for a player who reportedly was about to get cut. The teams worked out a deal instead, and the 2019 second-round pick now can take his attempted WR-to-TE transition to Seattle.
