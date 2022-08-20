Arcega-Whiteside didn't catch either of his two targets in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.

Arcega-Whiteside arrived in Seattle after a trade with the Eagles that sent defensive back Ugo Amadi -- whom the Seahawks were planning to cut anyway -- the other way. The 2019 second-round pick had only five days to pick up the playbook before Thursday's preseason clash, so his limited usage was to be expected. While Arcega-Whiteside attempted to convert to tight end in Philadelphia, he'll switch back to wide receiver with his new team. The preseason finale against the Cowboys will be key for his chances of making the team.