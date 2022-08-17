Arcega-Whiteside, who worked as a tight end while with Philadelphia earlier this offseason, said Tuesday that he will move back to wide receiver after being acquired by Seattle on Monday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The Eagles attempted to convert Arcega-Whiteside into a tight end after he caught just 16 passes for 210 yards and one touchdown over his first three seasons with the team. The 2019 second-round pick -- who stands 6-foot-2, 237 pounds -- also played more snaps on special teams (229) than on offense (161) last year, indicating just how far he had slid down the Eagles' wide receiver depth chart. Arcega-Whiteside will now have to prove himself against Seattle's fellow pass catchers Penny Hart, Aaron Fuller and Dareke Young if he wants to secure a roster spot this preseason and eventually turn around this abysmal start to his career.