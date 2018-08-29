Seahawks' J.R. Sweezy: Back in action
Sweezy (ankle) returned to practice this week. "Sweez had a really good week," head coach Pete Carroll said. "This is his first week officially back practicing, and he did really well. With Fluke being down, he worked on the right side as well as his drill work on the other side. He's showing us that flexibility, which is good. It's really good to have Sweez back out there.
Sweezy injured his ankle during the opening days of training camp but now appears to be healthy. The sixth-year vet is expected to serve as a key backup along the Seahawks offensive line in 2018.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who you should draft from every spot
Just in time for most Fantasy drafts, our experts share how they built their teams from every...
-
Exclusive: RB committee breakdown
SportsLine.com's Matt Franciscovich breaks down four potential running back committees before...
-
Exclusive: Expert injury analysis
Get the latest analysis on the biggest injuries from around the NFL from SportsLine's injury...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Our final 12-team non-PPR mock
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft, which was...
-
Deep Sleepers for 2018
Dave Richard has found 10 players with an ADP past 140th overall for your Fantasy Football...