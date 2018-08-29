Sweezy (ankle) returned to practice this week. "Sweez had a really good week," head coach Pete Carroll said. "This is his first week officially back practicing, and he did really well. With Fluke being down, he worked on the right side as well as his drill work on the other side. He's showing us that flexibility, which is good. It's really good to have Sweez back out there.

Sweezy injured his ankle during the opening days of training camp but now appears to be healthy. The sixth-year vet is expected to serve as a key backup along the Seahawks offensive line in 2018.