Seahawks' J.R. Sweezy: Could be facing multi-week absence
Sweezy (foot) is facing a sprain that could keep him sidelined for three to four weeks, but coach Pete Carroll is optimistic regarding the guard's potential availability for the first round of the playoffs, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Sweezy sprained his foot during the Seahawks' Week 16 victory over the Chiefs and has already been deemed doubtful for Sunday's regular-season finale, but the team hopes to have him back for a potential wild-card matchup. Expect Ethan Pocic to draw another start Sunday if Sweezy is ultimately ruled out, which is the likely scenario at this point as Seattle looks ahead to the postseason.
