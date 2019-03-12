Seahawks' J.R. Sweezy: Headed to desert
Sweezy is expected to sign a two-year contract with the Cardinals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sweezy has suited up for 88 of 96 regular season games since entering the league in 2012, and started in 78 of said contests. The veteran guard will bring a source of much-needed reliability to Arizona's offensive line, which struggled to overcome a slew of injuries in 2018.
