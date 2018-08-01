Sweezy was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Sweezy rejoins Seattle, where he spent the 2012-2015 seasons, after being waived by Tampa. The 29-year-old missed the entirety of the Buccaneers' offseason program with an unspecified leg injury, but appears to now be healthy. Sweezy adds depth to a Seahawks O-line that was ranked 27th of 32 teams by Pro Football Focus in 2017.