Sweezy (foot) suffered a sprained foot during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Sweezy exited Sunday's game with what initially appeared to be a significant ankle injury, but has now been disclosed to be a foot sprain. With the Seahawks already missing a substantial amount of offensive linemen due to injury, Sweezy will do his best to recover in time for the playoffs.

