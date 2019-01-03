Sweezy (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Sweezy sat out Seattles' win over the Cardinals in Week 17 while nursing a foot sprain, the severity of which was initially feared would keep him sidelined for multiple weeks. It appears that Sweezy has a shot to suit up versus the Cowboys, but he'll be a game-time decision. Ethan Pocic will slot into the starting lineup if Sweezy is unable to go.