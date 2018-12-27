Sweezy (foot) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Sweezy sustained a foot sprain during Sunday's win over the Chiefs and begins the week sitting out practice. According to Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic, the Seahawks consider the 29-year-old day-to-day, so he'll hopefully be able to return to practice Thursday or Friday.

