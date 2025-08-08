Wright rushed seven times for 34 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 23-23 preseason tie versus the Raiders.

Wright started the second half and immediately broke off an 11-yard carry. He put forth another 10-yard carry in the fourth quarter before punching in a touchdown from the one-yard line. Meanwhile, George Holani was the clear top running back in Thursday's game, finishing with 81 yards on eight touches. Damien Martinez -- who played only in the first half -- rushed six times for 10 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. Holani is the leader for the No. 3 job behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet, so Wright likely needs to compete with Martinez for the No. 4 role.