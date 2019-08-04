Seahawks' Jackson Harris: Heading to Seattle
Harris signed a contract with the Seahawks on Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Harris took part in Seattle's rookie minicamp as a tryout player after going undrafted out of Georgia. He only had eight catches for 79 yards in four years as a Bulldog, but impressed NFL teams at Georgia's pro day.
