Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Active Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2021
2:51 pm ET 1 min read
Eason will be active Sunday against the Jaguars.
Eason was claimed off waivers from the Colts on Oct. 20. He was inactive in Monday's contest against the Saints, but will now serve as Geno Smith's backup. Eason replaced an injured Wentz in Week 2 against the Rams and completed two of five passes for 25 yards and an interception.
