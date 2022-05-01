Eason is expected to compete for the backup quarterback job after Seattle didn't draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Washington product was picked by the Colts in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but he has thrown just five regular-season passes. Drew Lock and Geno Smith are expected to be the main candidates for the starting quarterback job, and Eason would likely need to overperform to have a true shot at the starting gig. However, Eason is a prototypical quarterback, as he stands at 6-foot-6, 227 pounds and has a cannon for an arm. It wouldn't be surprising if the Seahawks kept him around as the No. 3 quarterback with hopes the 24-year-old can develop into a suitable NFL quarterback.