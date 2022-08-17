Eason is expected to play in Thursday's preseason game against the Bears following news that Drew Lock will be out after testing positive for COVID-19, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Geno Smith and Drew Lock took all the snaps during the team's first preseason game as they compete for the starting job. Eason isn't in the competition, but he'll get a chance to showcase his skills during Thursday's exhibition matchup. While he has a big arm and a 6-foot-6, 227-pound frame, Eason has been unable to get on the field through his first two seasons in the league, as the 2020 fourth-round pick has handled just five offensive snaps in the regular season. A strong performance in Thursday's game could keep him in the backup quarterback conversation, either in Seattle or elsewhere.