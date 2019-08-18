Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: All systems go
Hollister (groin) is active for Sunday's preseason game in Minnesota, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.
Hollister is buried deep down the tight end depth chart, so he'll need to impress over the remainder of preseason. Getting back on the field is the first step in that regard.
