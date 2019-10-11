The Seahawks promoted Hollister from the practice squad Friday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

This move was among a number of transactions to address the placement of guard Ethan Pocic (back) on injured reserve. If Hollister is active Sunday at Cleveland, he may have difficulty getting on the field behind Will Dissly and Luke Willson. Assuming he does, though, Hollister's main focus may be blocking due to injuries along the offensive front.