Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Bumps up to full participation
Hollister (quadriceps) was a full participant at Thursday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The Seahawks have held back-to-back walk-throughs to kick off Week 14 preparations, but Hollister's elevation from LP on Wednesday to uncapped one day later paves the way for the tight end to suit up Sunday versus the Rams in L.A. He's been the most-utilized TE for Russell Wilson for some time now, notching 25 catches (on 36 targets) for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last six games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...