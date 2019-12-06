Play

Hollister (quadriceps) was a full participant at Thursday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The Seahawks have held back-to-back walk-throughs to kick off Week 14 preparations, but Hollister's elevation from LP on Wednesday to uncapped one day later paves the way for the tight end to suit up Sunday versus the Rams in L.A. He's been the most-utilized TE for Russell Wilson for some time now, notching 25 catches (on 36 targets) for 203 yards and three touchdowns over the last six games.

