Hollister is making a good impression on offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports. "Terrific acquisition, he has had a great camp," Schottenheimer said. "The speed element is awesome, really good route-runner. A lot like Tyler [Lockett] in terms of the instincts, just the ability to get open."

The Lockett comparison is a bit much, but Schottenheimer at least is making his point that Hollister brings a different element to the Seattle tight end room, as none of the other healthy players is a natural pass catcher. The team does hope to have Will Dissly (knee) back for Week 1, and blocking may be more of a priority than receiving ability in a run-heavy offense. Hollister presumably is competing for a part-time role on passing downs, after coming over from New England in April in a trade for a conditional seventh-round pick. He'll need to battle for a spot on the 53-man roster.