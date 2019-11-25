Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Dealing with sore foot
Coach Pete Carroll said Hollister has discomfort in his foot after getting rolled up on during Sunday's 17-9 win at Philadelphia, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
On Sunday, Hollister played his smallest share of the offensive snaps (69 percent) since his workload increased significantly Week 9, in part due to leaving the game after the play in question. He also didn't make much of an impact as a receiver, hauling in two of four targets for 22 yards. The Seahawks won't release an injury report until Thursday with a Monday night matchup against the Vikings on tap, but the extra day of rest may improve Hollister's odds to maintain his current role.
