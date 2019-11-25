Hollister caught two of four targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Vikings.

Hollister showcased his YAC abilities by taking a short pass for 21 yards on the second drive, accounting for a heavy chunk of his fantasy value. However, it could've been a more-intriguing fantasy line, but Russell Wilson airmailed a wide-open Hollister in the end zone. Hollister did leave for a bit with an injury, so he fell short of the full workload that was expected with Luke Willson (hamstring) out. In fact, it was his lightest outing since Week 8, logging 45 of 76 offensive snaps (69 percent).