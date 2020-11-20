Hollister hauled in two of three targets for 14 yards Thursday in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Hollister only played 13 offensive snaps in the contest, but he made the most of his limited reps. Perhaps more significant than Hollister's performance itself was the fact that head coach Pete Carroll revealed after the game that top tight end Greg Olsen suffered what the team fears is a ruptured fascia in his left foot, according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. While the Seahawks aren't putting a timeline on Olsen's return, he seems likely to miss multiple weeks -- if not months -- with the injury, which should open the door for Will Dissly and Hollister to both see increased work in the games to come.