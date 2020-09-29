Hollister caught his lone target for a one-yard touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

Hollister reeled in a designed pass play from Russell Wilson at the goal line to account for his first touchdown of the season. The 26-year-old tight end still has minimal fantasy utility behind Greg Olsen and Will Dissly, as Hollister hasn't played more than 18 percent of the offensive snaps in a game this season.

