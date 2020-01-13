Hollister caught five of six targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 28-23 loss to Green Bay in the divisional round.

Hollister filled in capably after the rest of Seattle's tight end depth chart was decimated by injuries, totaling 41 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season before adding seven catches for 63 yards in two playoff games. The 26-year-old tight end will likely earn a modest raise in restricted free agency after making less than $1 million this past season.