Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Generates four receptions
Hollister caught four of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 28-12 loss to the Rams.
Hollister likely wishes he had his first target back, as he dropped a pass on third down while the Seahawks were down 14-3. The Seahawks were forced to punt, and the Rams scored another touchdown on the next drive. It was overall another encouraging outing for Hollister, though, as he tied with DK Metcalf for the team lead in targets while playing 53 of a possible 67 offensive snaps. Hollister and the Seahawks will travel to Carolina in Week 15.
