Play

Hollister caught six of eight targets for 44 yards in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Hollister logged a season-high 81-percent snap share since Luke Willson (hamstring) was inactive. The third-year pro tied DK Metcalf for the team lead in receptions. Over the last four weeks, Hollister has averaged five catches for 41.3 yards while totaling three touchdowns.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories