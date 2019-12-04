Hollister caught six of eight targets for 44 yards in Monday's 37-30 win over the Vikings.

Hollister logged a season-high 81-percent snap share since Luke Willson (hamstring) was inactive. The third-year pro tied DK Metcalf for the team lead in receptions. Over the last four weeks, Hollister has averaged five catches for 41.3 yards while totaling three touchdowns.