Hollister is listed as limited on Thursday's practice report due to a toe injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

After getting rolled up on this past Sunday in Philly, Hollister was believed to be dealing with discomfort in his foot. The Seahawks have honed in on the nature of his issue with this report, but at least he would have participated in some capacity if the team had held practice. Hollister will aim to increase his reps Friday and Saturday in advance of Monday's contest versus the Vikings.