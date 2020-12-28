Hollister caught two of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-9 win over the Rams.

Despite Greg Olsen (foot) returning to the lineup, Hollister still played 33 of 63 snaps on offense. Will Dissly played 35 snaps and Olsen logged 12. Hollister finished second on the team in targets, and he posted the exact stat line he posted in last week's win over Washington. Olsen's workload could get ramped up in the upcoming weeks. Hollister and Dissly could both see a decrease in usage if that comes to fruition.