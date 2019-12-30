Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Inches from NFC West title
Hollister caught four of eight targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers.
Hollister was second on the team in targets behind DK Metcalf (12), and his impact will be remembered in this contest. The Seahawks were down to their last dime. It was fourth down, and they were down five points, and Russell Wilson fired a pass to Hollister, who landed inches short of the goal line. Time expired and the 49ers were crowned with the NFC West. Hollister has now gone six straight games without a touchdown, averaging four catches for 35.3 receiving yards per game in that span. The Seahawks travel to Philadelphia for the wild-card playoff game Sunday.
