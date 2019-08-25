Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Leads squad in targets
Hollister caught three of a team-high five targets for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Chargers.
While the actual production was low -- his longest reception was eight yards -- it's a promising sign that Hollister is getting targets in a crowded tight end room. He's still a bubble candidate for the roster, but Ed Dickson's knee injury may open up a spot to begin the season.
