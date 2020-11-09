Hollister caught five of seven targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

For the first time this season, Hollister led Seattle's tight ends in snap share (48 percent) and targets, recording more than Greg Olsen and Will Dissly combined in the latter category. Three of those targets were in the red zone, too, although he failed to find the end zone. Neither Olsen nor Dissly has been good enough to dismiss challengers for the top spot this year, so Hollister could realistically maintain an increased workload moving forward. It's worth keeping an eye on his usage in Week 10 against the Rams.