Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Limited in practice again
Hollister (toe) was listed as a limited participant in Friday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hollister is apparently still experiencing some discomfort in his toe dating back to the Seahawks' Week 12 win over the Eagles, but the tight end would erase most of the concern about his health by practicing fully Saturday. Even if Hollister merely repeats the limited activity, he would still have a decent shot at suiting up Monday night against the Vikings.
