Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Listed as limited Wednesday
Hollister (quadriceps) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hollister has become a regular option for Russell Wilson over the last six games, earning between 51 and 81 percent of the offensive snaps on five occasions en route to a 25-203-3 line on 36 targets. The increased usage seems to be taking its toll, though, as Hollister dealt with a toe injury last week and now a quad issue. As a result, his status should be monitored closely as the weekend approaches.
