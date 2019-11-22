Hollister and Tyrone Swoopes are the only healthy tight ends on the Seattle roster for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Swoopes was promoted Friday from the practice squad after Ed Dickson (knee) was sent back to injured reserve. A few hours later, the Seahawks listed Luke Willson (hamstring) as doubtful on their final injury report, setting up a situation where Hollister's snap share could stretch even higher than the 80 and 78 percent he saw in his past two games. He took full advantage of those opportunities to the tune of 12 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets, picking up where Will Dissly (Achilles) had left off in earning Russell Wilson's favor near the goal line. The Eagles have given up the seventh-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (41.9) and generally have played well on defense in recent weeks, but there's a lot to be said for simply take a large number of snaps in an offense with Wilson at the helm.