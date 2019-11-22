Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Locked in for key role
Hollister and Tyrone Swoopes are the only healthy tight ends on the Seattle roster for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Brent Stecker of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Swoopes was promoted Friday from the practice squad after Ed Dickson (knee) was sent back to injured reserve. A few hours later, the Seahawks listed Luke Willson (hamstring) as doubtful on their final injury report, setting up a situation where Hollister's snap share could stretch even higher than the 80 and 78 percent he saw in his past two games. He took full advantage of those opportunities to the tune of 12 catches for 99 yards and three touchdowns on 16 targets, picking up where Will Dissly (Achilles) had left off in earning Russell Wilson's favor near the goal line. The Eagles have given up the seventh-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (41.9) and generally have played well on defense in recent weeks, but there's a lot to be said for simply take a large number of snaps in an offense with Wilson at the helm.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 12 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Conner, JuJu out?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 12 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12.