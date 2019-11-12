Hollister caught eight of 10 targets for 62 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 27-24 overtime win versus the 49ers.

Hollister tied rookie D.K. Metcalf with a team high in targets, and his night was highlighted by a one-handed snag in the end zone to put the Seahawks up 14-10 in the third quarter. Luke Willson left the game early with a hamstring injury, but it's safe to say Hollister looks like the team's No. 1 tight-end option going forward. Fantasy owners should think about stashing him during Seattle's upcoming bye.