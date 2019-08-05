Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Managing groin injury
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Hollister has a "minor" groin injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Hollister is competing for a depth role in Seattle's tight end room, and will look to return to full health as soon as possible. The second-year pro boasts natural pass-catching ability, and could earn a role on passing downs if he impresses in the preseason.
