Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Mild production against Carolina
Hollister hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.
After recording 12 receptions and three touchdowns between Weeks 9 and 10, Hollister has regressed, failing to exceed six catches or 44 yards in a game while staying out of the end zone in four straight games. The 26-year-old is a touchdown-dependant fantasy asset, but he's a solid option in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who allowed two scores to tight ends in Sunday's win over the Browns.
