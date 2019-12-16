Hollister hauled in all three of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Panthers.

After recording 12 receptions and three touchdowns between Weeks 9 and 10, Hollister has regressed, failing to exceed six catches or 44 yards in a game while staying out of the end zone in four straight games. The 26-year-old is a touchdown-dependant fantasy asset, but he's a solid option in Week 16 against the Cardinals, who allowed two scores to tight ends in Sunday's win over the Browns.