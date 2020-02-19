Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Moving down depth chart
Hollister may still fit in the Seahawks' plans, despite the recent signing of Greg Olsen, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Traded from New England to Seattle last spring, Hollister opened the 2019 campaign on the practice squad and eventually stepped in as the No. 1 tight end after Will Dissly suffered an Achilles tear in October. Hollister caught 41 passes over the final 10 games of the regular season, but he averaged just 8.5 yards per catch and 5.9 per target, with a long gain of 22 yards. Olsen now figures to be Russell Wilson's favorite TE, while Hollister likely will occupy a depth role if the Seahawks keep him around (he can become a restricted free agent in March).
More News
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Five catches in season-ending loss•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Musters up 16 yards•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Inches from NFC West title•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Paces team with 64 receiving yards•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Mild production against Carolina•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Generates four receptions•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Greg Olsen's Seattle projection
Greg Olsen is signing with the Seahawks, and Heath Cummings tells you what that means for his...
-
XFL post-Week 2 positional tiers, ranks
Ben Gretch breaks down what we know through two weeks of XFL play, ranking each position into...
-
Dynasty Mailbag: Hard-choices help
Heath Cummings answers your Dynasty and keeper questions in his February mailbag.
-
2/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the 2019 rookie WR class, including A.J. Brown,...
-
XFL DFS Week 2 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 2 XFL DFS contests now that we have...
-
Panthers look explosive under Joe Brady
The Panthers have some questions at quarterback and offensive line, but the team's star running...