Hollister may still fit in the Seahawks' plans, despite the recent signing of Greg Olsen, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Traded from New England to Seattle last spring, Hollister opened the 2019 campaign on the practice squad and eventually stepped in as the No. 1 tight end after Will Dissly suffered an Achilles tear in October. Hollister caught 41 passes over the final 10 games of the regular season, but he averaged just 8.5 yards per catch and 5.9 per target, with a long gain of 22 yards. Olsen now figures to be Russell Wilson's favorite TE, while Hollister likely will occupy a depth role if the Seahawks keep him around (he can become a restricted free agent in March).