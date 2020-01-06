Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Musters up 12 yards
Hollister caught two of four targets for 16 yards in Sunday's wild-card win over the Eagles.
Hollister produced his lowest yardage total since Week 6 -- his season debut with the Seahawks -- despite Russell Wilson racking up 325 passing yards. The Seahawks will travel to Green Bay for the divisional round. The Packers allowed, on average, 4.8 receptions and 54 receiving yards per game and six total touchdowns to tight ends during the regular season.
