Hollister caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants.

Hollister and Will Dissly both played 39 snaps (54 percent) in Sunday's loss. Dissly finished with four receptions for 28 yards. Neither tight end put up big numbers, and depending on either one will be tough moving forward. Russell Wilson rarely targeted Greg Olsen (foot) when he was healthy, as he's been more comfortable showering Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with targets. Hollister's next chance to potentially establish himself as the top tight end is against the Jets next Sunday.