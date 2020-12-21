Hollister caught both targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington.

Hollister logged 40 snaps on offense (70 percent), just a handful more than Will Dissly (37 snaps). The former came through with a 10-yard touchdown catch in the first half but was relatively quiet for the remainder of the game; Dissly finished without a target. It's essentially an even split between the two position mates, and there continues to be limited upside for both players.

