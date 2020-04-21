Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Officially re-signs
Hollister has signed his tender with the Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
The Seahawks originally placed a second-round tender on Hollister, so it's not much of a surprise that no other team was willing to meet that price. Seattle traded for the 26-year-old tight end last season, sending a seventh-round pick to the Patriots. He ultimately was elevated to the 53-man roster prior to Week 6 and ended the year with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games. It may be harder to see playing time this season, as he will compete for snaps with the newly acquired Greg Olsen and the returning Will Dissly (Achilles).
More News
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Tendered by Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Still wanted in Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Moving down depth chart•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Five catches in season-ending loss•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Musters up 16 yards•
-
Seahawks' Jacob Hollister: Inches from NFC West title•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bryan Edwards prospect profile
Bryan Edwards is among the biggest receivers in the NFL Draft, but is he worth the risk in...
-
4/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew is joined by Ryan Wilson of the Pick Six Podcast to break down this week's NFL...
-
AJ Dillon prospect profile
AJ Dillon is big, fast and productive, but how well does he fit the modern NFL?
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Ride Ridley
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.