Hollister has signed his tender with the Seahawks, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks originally placed a second-round tender on Hollister, so it's not much of a surprise that no other team was willing to meet that price. Seattle traded for the 26-year-old tight end last season, sending a seventh-round pick to the Patriots. He ultimately was elevated to the 53-man roster prior to Week 6 and ended the year with 41 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns across 11 games. It may be harder to see playing time this season, as he will compete for snaps with the newly acquired Greg Olsen and the returning Will Dissly (Achilles).

