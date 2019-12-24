Play

Hollister caught five of six targets for 64 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Cardinals.

Hollister led the team in receiving yards, making his career best in the process. Even with Luke Willson back from a hamstring injury, Hollister outsnapped him 43-22. The big-play ability hasn't been evident for Hollister, but he has intriguing touchdown-dependant upside going forward.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends