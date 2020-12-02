Hollister caught two of five targets for 11 yards in Monday's 23-17 win over the Eagles.

Hollister handled a 55 percent snap share in the first game without Greg Olsen, his highest mark of the season but still fewer than Will Dissly (72 percent). However, Dissly didn't receive a target. In fact, Hollister has out-targeted Dissly 21-9 since the Week 6 bye. That hasn't turned into much fantasy value, though, as he produced a 14-119-0 line in that stretch.